India, Ukraine review bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) India and Ukraine on Thursday reviewed their bilateral relationship during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin here.

"Strengthening bilateral ties with a friendly country, EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes FM of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin on his official visit to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Thursday evening.

India established bilateral relations with Ukraine in 1991 following the break-up of the Soviet Union the same year.

India-Ukraine bilateral trade stood at $2.34 billion in 2016 which made India the east European nation's eighth largest trading partner and its sixth largest export destination with an export of $1.94 billion.

Apart from a 2,000-strong Indian community in that nation, there are around 8,000 Indian students in Ukrainian medical and technical institutes.

Klimkin's visit assumes significance as India has a strong relationship with Russia, a country with which Ukraine has strained ties.

