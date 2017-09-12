India, Ukraine discuss partnership potential in ship-building

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India and Ukraine discussed potential for developing sustainable partnership between them in the area of ship-building, a statement said on Tuesday.

The discussions took place on Monday during the visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by its Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nataliya Mykolska.

Giving an overview of ship building industry in their country, the Ukrainian delegation invited senior officials of the Shipping Ministry to visit Odessa and Kiev to study the logistic chain and shipbuilding yards in particular.

Indian Shipping Secretary Ravikant invited Ukraine to send a group-cum-business delegation to visit Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), which is one of the major civilian shipyards in India and has been amongst the biggest in the country.

He also suggested that interested vendors from Ukraine may participate in the open tendering process of the CSL for empanelment for procurement.

The issue of a pending MoU in the field of maritime transport was also discussed during the meeting and the Ukrainian Minister assured of getting the said MoU signed at the earliest, the statement said.

Necessary approval for signing the MoU was obtained from the Indian side in April 2013 but the MoU is yet to be signed.

