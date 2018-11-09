India and UK commemorate fallen soldiers in WW1: Recognition of shared sacrifice

Marking 100 years since Armistice Day, the United Service Institution of India along with the British High Commission hosted "India and the Great War in Research, Memory and Commemoration - Indian contribution to WW1" in Delhi. The event was supported by the UK National Army Museum and featured guest academic speakers from India, UK, Canada and Australia. India's role in the war was significant - over 1.3million Indian servicemen fought in theatres across Europe, the Middle East and East Africa, making the Indian contribution one of the largest in the Commonwealth and the most widespread. This was the culmination of a substantial four years project to recognise and highlight India's contribution to World War one. The High Commission has been working in association with the United Service Institution of India to arrange these events to mark the centenary of the Armistice.