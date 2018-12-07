India-UAE discuss ways to curb radicalisation and terrorism

Experts from India and United Arab Emirates jointly discussed ways to counter the growing menace of radicalisation and terrorism in a two day seminar titled "Indo-UAE co-operation against Radicalization and Terrorism" in New Delhi on Friday. India and UAE are among the few counties which have relatively remained unaffected by the rampant wave of radicalization. The experts discussed ways to prevent the development of radicalization through Indo-UAE Co-operation. Experts also asserted that the underlying principles of non-violence and tolerance are behind the success stories of both India as well as UAE. Experts were of the opinion that to control global terrorism, the state-centric approach alone will not work. They laid emphasis on ban on financial aids, international pressure and other top-down measures in conjunction with civil-society perspectives to counter radicalization.