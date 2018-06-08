India U19 team's Sri Lanka tour schedule announced

Colombo, June 8 (IANS) The Indian Under-19 team will play a couple of four-day games and five one-dayers during a month-long tour of Sri Lanka that gets underway next month, it was announced on Friday.

India will arrive in Colombo on July 10 and will play a two-day warm-up game at Nondescripts Cricket Club grounds here on July 12-13.

The first four-day game will be played at Chilaw Marians Ground in Katunayake from July 16-19 followed by the second game (July 23-26) in Hambantota at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

All eyes will be on Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who has been named in the squad for the four-dayers.

The ODI series will get underway with a game on July 29 at P. Sara Oval followed by the next two games at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on August 1 and 4 respectively. The final two one-dayers (August 6 and 9) will take place at De Soysa Stadium, Moratuwa.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had earlier this week announced former Test captain Hashan Tillakaratne as the new coach of the Under-19 side on a two-year contract. He takes over from another Sri Lankan great Roy Dias.

