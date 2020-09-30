India-U.S gears up for key meeting in October; 2+2 meeting scheduled ahead of U.S Presidential polls

Key India-U.S meet which was earlier scheduled to take place virtually has now been scheduled for October end, on 26-27.

The meeting is scheduled just a few days before the Presidential Elections in the United States of America. U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary are likely to visit. The meeting is at the highest level of America and India. Defence Ministers and the Secretary of state and External Affairs Minister take part in this meeting.

The things that are on the agenda include the third of the foundational agreements, will be on the table and there will be crucial developments relating to it. According to the National Affairs Editor, Shrinjoy, there will also be an intelligence-sharing agreement as well, called the Mista. The meeting is an annual one and both sides wish to keep this going.