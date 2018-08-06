India U-20 team stun Argentina counterparts in COTIF Cup

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) A 10-man India Under-20 football team defeated powerhouses Argentina U-20 2-1 in what Coach Floyd Pinto described as one of the "biggest days for Indian Football" in the U-20 COTIF Cup in Spain.

Eight boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup started the day for India with the rest all being from AIFF's developmental team Indian Arrows, according to the statement issued by AIFF.

Goals from Deepak Tangri (fourth minute), and a crisp free-kick from Anwar Ali (68th) along with some determined pressing, defending and astute passing helped India register the upset victory against Argentina U-20 who have won six FIFA U-20 World Cups over the years.

For the record, this is the second time the two sides met - the first time being in the 3rd Nehru Cup in Calcutta in 1984 when India lost 0-1.

The Argentina U-20 is being coached by 2006 World Cupper Lionel Scaloni while Argentine great Pablo Aimar has also accompanied the team as the Technical Director of the side.

--IANS

dm/gau/vm