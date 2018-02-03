India U-19 team lift World Cup, beat Australia by 8 wickets

India beat Australia by eight wickets and clinched the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup title at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on Saturday. With this victory, India created history as they become the first to win four ICC Under-19 World Cup titles. As India gained victory, the nation celebrated the win with much excitement and fervor. Meanwhile the BCCI has announced prize money for victorious India U-19 team. Head Coach of the team Rahul Dravid will get Rs. 50 lakh, while, the members of India U19 team will get Rs. 30 lakh each. The support staff will receive Rs 20 lakh each.