India U-19 squad for Asia Cup announced

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the India U-19 squad for the fourth edition of the Under-19 Asia Cup to be played in Malaysia from November 9-20.

Defending Champions India, who have won the tournament thrice will be led by Haryana batsman Himanshu Rana.

Rana averages 33.57 in first class cricket, scoring 705 runs in 13 matches.

Squad:

India U-19: Himanshu Rana (captain), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Manjot Kalra, Salman Khan, Anuj Rawat, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Tanush Kotian, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aditya Thakare, Mandeep Singh.

--IANS

