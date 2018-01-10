India U-19 captain Prithvi gets new sponsor

Christchurch, Jan 10 (IANS) After guiding the India Under-19 team to a massive 189-run win over the South African colts here, skipper Prithvi Shaw was on Wednesday signed as the brand ambassador of popular protein brand Protinex for five years.

The youngster will be the face of global food company Danone's Protinex and would feature in key brand campaigns and initiatives.

Commenting on his association, the 18-year-old cricketer said: "Protinex has been part of our household since my childhood, even before I can remember. Protein is important for the right growth and maintaining active lifestyle. In fact, it's not just important for sportsmen like me but for everyone across all walks of life."

The Mumbai boy first caught attention in 2013 when he scored 546 off 330 balls in a minor Harris Shield match at Azad Maidan.

There has been no looking back since. Prithvi has added several feathers to his hat, including the youngest to score a century in Duleep Trophy, scoring a century on Ranji Trophy debut and four first class centuries in just five matches.

