India U-19's success on England tour provides positive vibes

With just five months to go for the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, the India colts' impressive performance on the England tour further crystallised the fact that exciting times lie ahead for Team India's younger cohorts.

"I will only be surprised if they don't end up winning the World Cup."

The authority in WV Raman's statement and the assurance in his tone provides an indication of the strength of the current India U-19 cricket team.

With just five months to go for the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, the India colts' impressive performance on the England tour further crystallised the fact that exciting times lie ahead for Team India's younger cohorts.

The Himanshu Rana-led 'Test' side overpowered England 2-0 while Prithvi Shaw's ODI side thumped the hosts 5-0. Raman, who coached the team in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who was away with the India A side on the South Africa tour, was impressed with the group and the brand of cricket they played.

"It's a well balanced side," Raman told Firstpost. "They played very well as a unit. They played exciting cricket and did tremendously well. They all play their natural game as these boys are all brought up playing positive cricket," he added.

While India's performance has everyone excited with the World Cup round the corner, the England tour wasn't just about preparing for the mega event. It was about looking at the larger picture. Apart from Shaw, no player in the group had played in England before. So it was all about gaining valuable experience.

"This goes well beyond the World Cup. This was more or less a development programme for these cricketers on a long term basis," the former India opener said. "So it was more about embracing and enjoying the challenge. And making most of the platform wherein they get to display their talent and also learn in the process. The more they play, the more they learn quickly," he added.

One of the crucial aspects that acted as a catalyst for the group's success was a clear mind. Throughout our conversation, Raman stressed on the importance of having an uncluttered mind. Something which the support staff tried to implement. Working on the mental aspect was the primary objective. The past didn't matter. The conditions and the pitches weren't paramount. It was all about taking things as they came.

"They were told to go out for themselves, find and then work it out instead of going by what they have seen earlier," Raman said. "Earlier they would have seen a lot of cricket in England. They would have heard a lot of things as to what is likely to happen and what not. But the best thing for them was to go out in the middle, see what is happening and then respond accordingly. That is one thing they would have learnt.

And this is something that will be of immense help for the youngsters during the World Cup.

"When they get to New Zealand, they won't be unduly worried about what may happen and what might not. This will be their biggest takeaway from the England tour," Raman said.

The other thing that helped was that the group's positive response to the coaching staff's inputs which brought to light their ability to adapt quickly.

"Leading up to the first 'Test', there was a warm-up game and that didn't go down well. But these boys, in the next two training sessions, worked towards an objective and they immediately sorted it out in two days," Raman said.

The objective was to have a free mind, which Raman stressed continually. The Indian colts piled up 519 in the first innings of the first 'Test' and that set the tone for the rest of the series.

"Then they put up big runs in the 'Tests' which is encouraging because this was a batch of young boys who were going to a foreign country for the first time. If they can switch their mindset so quickly and get the job done, it's a big encouraging factor," the 52-year-old added.

Post the 2016 U-19 World Cup heartbreak where the Indian colts lost to West Indies in the final, the new batch has got into the groove early, winning the Asia Cup last year, the ODI series against England 3-1 at home and winning the reverse fixture 5-0. According to Raman, the biggest strength of the current group is its all-rounders as the bowlers can also bat a bit. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Chahar and Ashok Sandhu, all chipped in with crucial contributions down the order.

This was Raman's second stint as a U-19 coach. He was in charge of the 2008 batch, which had the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Mukund, Saurabh Tiwary, and won the tri-series in South Africa also involving Bangladesh along with a 1-0 win in the two-'Test' series. Asked to compare the two sides, the former India opener revealed what makes the current team a well-balanced one.

Read More