India U-17 team depart for AFC U-19 qualifiers

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A bunch of players from the India U-17 football squad that represented the nation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup departed to Doha from here for the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers.

India will play against Saudi Arabia at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in their inaugural 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers fixture on November 4.

India Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem on his Facebook said: "Heading for U19 AFC Qualifier."

Midfielder Rahul Kannoly Praveen uploaded a picture of his along with defenders Jitendra Singh and Sanjeev Stalin on Facebook, which said: "Besties Anwar Ali is missing here."

India who are placed in Group D will later face Yemen and Turkmenistan on November 6 and 8 respectively at the same venue.

