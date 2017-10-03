India U-17 footballers meet Sports Minister Rathore

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Indian Under-17 football squad on Tuesday met Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das.

Addressing the colts, Rathore, an Olympics shooting medallist in 2004, said: "The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 is a very important occasion as for the first time an Indian team will participate in a FIFA tournament and thus it is a great pleasure to be amongst them.

"Every game you play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 will be the game of your lives and the games will be etched in your memory forever, so play for your life and play to win," he added.

"Each and everyone of you can inspire this nation by what you do on the football field once the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 starts," Rathore added.

The Minister also wished the young colts luck and said: "Wish you all a great game, we will be cheering for you. Never give up and play strong."

Das said the Indian team was "raring to go and will do us proud".

"We are ready for the event and this is just a beginning for Indian football," he added.

The Indian U-17 World Cup Squad's COO Abhishek Yadav thanked the Minister and said: "The minister's words left all of us inspired and motivated. Every player in the Indian squad was brimming with confidence and it was an immense pleasure for me and the entire squad to meet him."

