India U-16 football team draws 1-1 against North Korea

China, July 7 (IANS) India's Under-16 team, which is on an exposure trip here played out a 1-1 draw against North Korea in their last match of the Four-Nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International Youth Football Tournament on Saturday.

In a drab first half, the Indian colts had an opportunity to go ahead as early as the 13th minute but Givson's shot missed the goal by a whisker as North Korea survived an early scare.

With North Korea dominating possession, India relied on counter-attacks and in the 39th minute, Givson, once again found himself in the mix, this time however, his shot was saved by the opposition custodian.

India survived a scare in the 44th minute when North Korea rattled the woodwork as the half-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

Changing over, in the 60th minute, Bekey's shot was saved by the Korean defence line. However, in the 75th minute, the opponents took the lead and found the net to make the scoreline read 1-0.

It wasn't long before the Indian colts came up with their response and were awarded a penalty in the 77thminute, which Vikram Pratap Singh slotted with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

The full-time scoreline read 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils of battle.

