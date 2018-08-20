India U-16 boys lose to Oman 1-2 in football friendly

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) After finishing the WAFF U-16 Championship at the second spot above defending AFC U-16 Champions Iraq, Jordan and Yemen, India U-16 boys went down 1-2 against Oman in a friendly football fixture played in Turkey.

After Oman scored on either side of half-time on Monday, Vikram scored from the penalty spot in the added time of the match to halve the scoreline.

After playing 10 matches against 8 Asian countries who have already qualified for the AFC U-16 Championship, India took on Oman in their latest friendly fixture.

The first half of the match was mostly played in the middle of the pitch before Shabas put in a brilliant cross but Rohit couldn't convert it.

Oman took the lead three minutes to the half-time whistle.

Oman doubled the lead in the 55th minute to put them in a comfortable position.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes rang in a few changes to find the back of the net but Oman stood tall to thwart their efforts until the final minute of the regulation time.

Vikram was brought down in the box in the 89th minute and the skipper slotted in the spot-kick to halve the gap.

Although India pushed hard to find the equaliser towards the end, Oman held their nerve to win the match.

