India trashes Pakistan's claim that RAW behind attack near Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) India on Thursday strongly trashed Pakistan's allegations that Indian spy agency RAW orchestrated last month's bomb blast in Lahore.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is not new for Pakistan to engage in 'baseless propaganda' against India.

He said Pakistan should focus on setting its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

The international community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism, he said.

On Sunday, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf alleged that India was behind the blast outside the house of Hafiz Saeed in Lahore.

Saeed is the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Three persons were killed and 24 others injured in the blast. PTI MPB SMN SMN