India trashes Pakistan claim of involvement in Lahore bombing

New Delhi, July 08 (ANI): MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified Centre’s stand on Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) blamed India for the Lahore bomb blast. He said, “It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. Pakistan would do well to expend the same effort in setting its house in order and taking credible action against terrorism.” He further said, “The international communities are well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its leadership which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs.”