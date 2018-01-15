India trail by 48 runs at Lunch on Day 3

Centurion, Jan 15 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli (141) remained unbeaten as India scored 287/8, trailing by 48 runs at lunch on the third day of the second Test match against South Africa here on Monday.

Kohli who cracked his 21st Test ton, forged a crucial 71-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (38) to stabilise the innings.

The partnership helped India to recover from the early loss of overnight batsman Hardik Pandya (15), who ran himself out. The Baroda all-rounder wanted to take a single off pacer Kagiso Rabada with a tap to mid-on but Kohli refused and the former ran back only to see a direct throw from Vernon Philander caught him short of the crease.

Before the run out, Kohli completed his century with a tap to mid-wicket for a single off Lungisani Ngidi to get to his three-figure mark before running back after an overthrow.

Kohli continued from where he left on Sunday's unbeaten knock of 85. He stamped his authority over the Proteas bowlers and kept on punishing the bad balls.

Ashwin played a stroke-filled knock of 38 in 54 balls. He supported Kohli perfectly at the other end to put pressure on the opponents.

Just when things seemed good in the middle for the hosts, Ashwin was dismissed through a poor poor shot selection off Philander, edging it to Faf du Plesis at the second slip.

Pacer Mohammad Shami then came in the middle and but failed to rise to the pressure as he failed to fend off a rising delivery from Morne Morkel, managing only an edge to Hashim Amla at first slip.

Kohli and Ishant Sharma (0) were at the crease whem umpires called for the break.

Brief scores: South Africa: 335 first innings all out against India 287/8 first innings (Virat Kohli 141 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Morne Morkel 2/52)

--IANS

