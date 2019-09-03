India on track, to emerge as $5 trillion economy: Shaurya Doval

Director of India Foundation and son of NSA Ajit Doval, Shaurya Doval reacted on Indian economy. He said, "India will, as it transitions, from a US$ 3 Trillion to a US$ 5 Trillion economy will naturally go through bumps. It'll also go through periods of tailwinds, when its momentum and speed will be faster than planned." Hailing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman he added that continuous responsive measures and recaliberating strategy as try to veer out of a slow phase and go into a more accelerated phase.