India on track to becoming leading boxing nation: BFI president

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh on Friday said that the performance at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where nine boxers will end up with medals is a sign that the country is on track of becoming a leading boxing nation of the world.

Boxers Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik entered the finals of their respective categories, while Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin got bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals on Friday.

The finals will take place on Saturday, with legandary M.C. Mary Kom also joining Vikas (75kg), Satish (91kg), Amit (49kg), Gaurav (52kg) and Manish (60kg) in the hunt for the gold medals.

"This is India's best performance in the Commonwealth Games. We have never won 9 medals. We have never won more than one gold outside India. So I am very pleased with what our boxers have achieved. We are on track as we work towards our goal of becoming a leading boxing nation of the world," Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"Yes, I am very happy with how our young boxers have performed. Even those who lost put up very good performances. We have a great blend of youth and experience and the future of Indian boxing looks bright," he added.

--IANS

gau/vm