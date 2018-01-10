India to tour Ireland for two T20Is before England series

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Indian cricket team will travel to Ireland for a brief two T20 Internationals series as part of their preparation for the gruelling tour of England in July, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The Men-In-Blue will play the Irish side on June 27 and 28 in Dublin before travelling to England, where they will take on the hosts in a five-match Test rubber.

"The Indian Cricket Team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July. The two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29," the BCCI announced in a statement.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an One-day International (ODI) at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20I format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

