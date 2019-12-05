India in touch with Pak for 'unhindered' consular access: MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on December 06 reacted to Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He said that the Indian Government is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. "There is some communication going on between India and Pakistan," said Kumar. "I have said in the past that we are in touch with Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. We have requested for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access from Pakistan in the light of ICJ judgement," said Kumar. He added that India has requested Pakistan to immediate, effective and unhindered consular access of Jadhav in the light of ICJ judgment.