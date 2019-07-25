India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with ICJ judgment under the Vienna Convention, informed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. "We expect that full consular access should be granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance with the ICJ's judgment. We are in touch with Pakistani authorities in this regard and as and when there is an update we will let you know," he added.