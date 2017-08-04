India tighten grip on 2nd Test

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) India rode on a strong batting performance by the middle and lower order to post a formidable total of 553/7 at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

At the break, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 59 while Ravindra Jadeja was on 37 at the other end.

For Sri Lanka, spinners Rangana Herath and Malinda Pushpakumara have taken two wickets each while Dimuth Karunaratne and Dilruwan Perera have bagged a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 553/7 (Cheteshwar Pujara 133, Ajinkya Rahane 132, Lokesh Rahul 57, Wriddhiman Saha 59 batting; Rangana Herath 2/122, Malinda Pushpakumara 2/156) vs Sri Lanka.

--IANS

ajb/