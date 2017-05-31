India to take ties with Spain to new level: Modi

Madrid, May 31 (IANS) Ahead of talks with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India was committed to take ties with Spain to "a new level".

Addressing the media at La Moncloa, the official residence of the Spanish Prime Minister, Modi said India was in favour taking its relations with Spain "even more productive". "India is committed to take relations with Spain to a new level."

Modi arrived here from Germany on Tuesday on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe that will also take him to Russia and France.

This is the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Spain in nearly 30 years since Rajiv Gandhi paid a trip in 1988. Modi and Rajoy last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Turkey in November 2015.

Modi said his discussions with Rajoy would lead to improved ties between India and Spain. "India and Spain should work together in all spheres."

Stating that terrorism was a challenge before humanity, Modi said: "We should work together to deal with emerging global challenges."

On his part, Rajoy said that bilateral ties would deepen following Modi's visit to Spain.

After his meeting with Rajoy, Modi will call on Spanish King Felipe VI.

Modi will also hold a round-table interaction with a group of Spanish CEOs who are keen to invest and expand their presence in India. There are around 200 Spanish companies operating in India.

--IANS

ab/mr