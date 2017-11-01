India thrash New Zealand in 1st T20I

India dominated with both bat and ball to defeat New Zealand by 53 runs in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Wednesday.
Asked to bat first, India posted a massive total of 202/3 in their 20 overs.
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma decimated the Kiwi bowling by bringing up a record 158-run first wicket stand in just 16 overs.
The Indians then produced an excellent bowling effort to restrict the visitors to 149/8.
