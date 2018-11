Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (IANS) India thrashed the West Indies by nine wickets in the fifth and final One-Day International to clinch the series 3-1 here on Thursday.

India had won the first and fourth matches. The second match ended in an exciting draw while the visitors outplayed India in the third ODI to claim their first and only victory of the tour.

--IANS

gau/ajb/vm