India thrash Sri Lanka in third Test

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Aug 14 (IANS) India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs on the third day of the third and final Test match to sweep the series 3-0 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing the first innings deficit of 352 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in the second innings.

For India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed four wickets and pacer Mohammad Shami three.

Earlier, India won the first match by 304 runs and then thrashed the hosts by an innings and 53 runs in the second match.

