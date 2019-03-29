India thrash Poland 10-0 in Azlan Shah hockey

Ipoh (Malaysia), March 29 (IANS) With their final berth already sealed, India toyed with Poland and thrashed them 10-0 in their final group stage game of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Friday.

With four wins and a draw, India lead the six-team league table with 13 points and a goal difference of +18. India will face South Korea in the final on Saturday.

It was a one-sided battle from start to finish with India demonstrating their attacking prowess to the fullest.

India were two goals to the good inside the first seven minutes. Vivek Prasad scored the first goal while Sumit converted Mandeep Singh's pass to make it 2-0.

The Indians were all over Poland as the 21st ranked team in the world failed to stave off their opponent's repeated forays inside the circle.

In the 18th minute, Varun Kumar's flick saied into the net to make it 3-0 while Surender Kumar added the fourth a minute later.

It was one way traffic all the way as Varun doubled his tally with Simranjeet also getting on the scoresheet in the 29th minute.

At the end of the first period, Indians had raced to a 6-0 lead. The script was no different in the second, as India continued to dominate.

Nilakanta scored India's seventh goal after Sumit set him up inside the circle.

Mandeep then struck back-to-back goals in the 50th and 51st minute while and Amit Rohidas found the back of the net in the 55th minute to round off a massive 10-0 victory.

--IANS

dm/arm