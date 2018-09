Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan demolished Pakistan to hand India a comfortable nine-wicket win in their second Super Four game in the ongoing 2018 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Chasing an average total of 238, the Indian openers, Shikhar (114) and Rohit (111 not out), single-handedly thrashed the Pakistan bowling attack to register another victory for India in the tournament.

