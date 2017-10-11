India thrash Macau to qualify for 2019 Asian Cup

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) India thrashed Macau 4-1 to qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

Rowllin Borges (28th minute) put India ahead in the first half before Sunil Chhetri (60th) and Jeje Lalpekhlua (90+2) found the net after the break.

Macau defender Man Fai Ho scored an own goal in the 70th minute while trying to clear a pass into the penalty box by India's Halicharan Narzary.

Nicholas Mário de Almeida Torrão scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 37th minute.

This is the fourth time that India have qualified for the Asian Cup. The last time they qualified was six years ago when they won the AFC Challenge Cup to book their tickets to the 2011 Asian Cup.

The last time India reached the main stage of Asian football's showpiece event through the direct qualification route was in 1984.

India's best result at the Asian Cup came in 1964 when they finished runners-up to hosts Israel.

