India Targets 50 Lakh Record Vaccinations on Monday as States Set Big Goals

India could achieve its highest daily vaccination level on International Yoga Day as the Centre begins its free vaccination exercise starts from June 21. BJP-ruled states have fixed big targets for vaccination on Monday.

India's highest daily vaccination mark was 43 lakh in early April. The highest the country has hit since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. A senior government official told News18 that the daily vaccination level in the country could touch the 50 lakh-mark on Monday for the first time.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had fixed a target of seven lakh daily vaccinations from June 21, and 12 lakh daily starting July 1.

The CM has told officials that the state must reach the 10 crore-mark for vaccination in all districts by the end of August. Till now, UP has administered 2.56 crore jabs and is administering about 4.5 lakh vaccines, daily.

Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has fixed a target of 10 lakh vaccinations on Monday, almost thrice its daily high of 3.38 lakh jabs given on June 16 and 4.93 lakh jabs administered on June 14.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed it a “mega campaign day” and a state-level control room has been set up to ensure enough vaccines reach the over 7,000 vaccination centers in the state ahead of time.

Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said his state has fixed a target of administering 2.5 lakh vaccines on Monday, up from a high of 1.2 lakh jabs the state had achieved on June 17. The NDA government in Bihar is also working on a special vaccination drive on Monday after the state had achieved a high of 5.03 lakh daily vaccinations on June 16.

States like Odisha have also planned a scale-up in vaccination from June 21. Earlier this week, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V.K. Paul said the pace of vaccination would see new energy from the coming week.

R.S. Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority also said earlier this week that India could start administering 50 lakh vaccinations daily after 10 days.

News18 had reported on June 8 that the government is aiming for one crore daily vaccinations from August with the help from the new vaccine policy.

