India taking care of ISIS threat: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav attended Indian Ocean Conference in Maldives's Male. After attending the conference, he talked about challenges and problem related to ISIS terror group that West Asia is dealing with. He said, "ISIS terror group which was hitherto challenge and a problem in West Asia, has slowly started expanding its tentacles into the Indian Ocean region. Certain countries have already become target of its terror activities". While talking about India and the terror organisation, he said that India doesn't provide space for any such organisation. He said, "As far as India is concerned, India is conscious of the threats and challenges that emanate from West Asia. We are taking necessary precautions. Indian government is taking full care that India doesn't provide space for any such organisation".