India T20 Squad’s New Faces: How Have They Fared Recently?

With a few senior players away from the set-up, the Indian team for the T20I series against England wears a new look. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable while the wicket-keeping responsibilities look set to return to Rishabh Pant instead of KL Rahul.

The new selection committee led by Chetan Sharma have drafted in a few new faces as India look to finalise their team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians players Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team, with Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal missing out.

Suryakumar Yadav earned his maiden call up to the Indian team for the England T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav

In IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav was one of the Mumbai Indians’ most consistent performers with the bat, scoring 480 runs from 15 innings as they went on to win the title. In excellent form at the time, there were expectations around him getting picked for the Australia tour, however that did not happen.

Since the IPL, Suryakumar has played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai’s run the SMAT was quite bad as they lost 5 out of 5 games and Suryakumar could only manage 75 runs.

However, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has scored 2 half centuries and one century for Mumbai.

Ishan Kishan made a 99 vs RCB that helped Mumbai Indians take the IPL match into a Super Over.

Ishan Kishan

Another star from the Mumbai Indians’ title winning campaign, the wicket-keeper batsman was the team’s highest run-getter in the season. The left-hander is powerful striker and is known to score at a brisk pace. In the IPL, in 13 innings he scored 516 runs.

Since the IPL too he has been among the runs for his state side Jharkhand and finished as the second highest scorer as they finished third in their group with 3 wins and 2 losses.

Kishan began the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a brilliant 173 against Madhya Pradesh but since has not been among the runs, registering two ducks, 4 and 38 in the next four innings.

Rahul Tewatia

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder burst on to the scene with stellar performances in last year's IPL, in particular an innings where he was struggling on 5 off 13 before teeing off in style and smashing six sixes off eight deliveries to take his side over the line against Punjab Kings. He also played a few key knocks of in similar style during the season and was their only fixed domestic bowler throughout their tournament.

Tewatia since then has bowled economically for his state side Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and played a couple of important knocks of 31* and 41* against Delhi and Kerala. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has picked 4 wickets but was expensive. Tewatia also scored 73 against Chandigarh.

Varun Chakravarthy was one of the stars of IPL 2020 for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy

The Karnataka man and KKR spinner has not featured since the IPL and has been struggling with matters regarding his fitness. Currently, it was reported by Cricbuzz that he might not eventually make it to the T20 side for the England series due to his fitness concerns.

The KKR spinner will be a little concerned about his fitness considering he had to pull out of the Australia tour as well.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

