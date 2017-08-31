India, Switzerland to cooperate in rail sector

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Amid rising train accidents in the country, India and Switzerland on Thursday signed two agreements in the rail sector, including one on technical cooperation, following bilateral talks led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Swiss President Doris Leuthard.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here between the Ministry of Railways and the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of Switzerland on technical cooperation in the rail sector.

Another MoU was signed between Konkan Railways and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ZArich (ETH ZArich)

"The envisaged technical cooperation in the areas of railway safety and technology will promote efficiency and sustainability in the transport sector," a joint statement issued following Thursday's talks said.

"Both sides believe that India's ongoing railway modernization and expansion plans offer ample opportunities for the Swiss rail industry to engage with Indian railways and industry," it stated.

