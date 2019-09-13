India-Switzerland to have automatic exchange of information on tax matters: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the Federal Council of Switzerland said that the agreement on the automatic exchange of tax information between India and Switzerland is a 'very positive development' which will help fight the evil. He sought Switzerland's support to help destroy all manifestations of terrorism. While speaking at the event, President Kovind said, "I am happy to note that India-Switzerland will have the first automatic exchange of information on tax matters in the coming weeks. It is a very positive development. Tax evasion and money laundering have strong links with terrorism." Kovind is currently on a three day nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia since September 09.