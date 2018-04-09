India, Swaziland sign 2 agreements on health, Visa waiver

India and Swaziland have signed two agreements in the field of Health and Medicine and Visa department on April 09. One of the agreement deals with granting of the visa waiver for the diplomats and officials holding relevant passports while the other is to ensure cooperation in the field of health and medicine. The agreements were signed in the presence of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden official visit to Swaziland as part of his three-nation tour in Africa. Earlier on Monday President Kovind inspected a guard of honour in front of the Lozitha Palace in Swaziland and then met Swaziland's King Mswati III at the Lozitha Palace. President Kovind is on a three-nation state visit to the African countries- Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia from April 7 to 12.