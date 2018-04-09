India and Swaziland have potential to forge win-win partnership: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind released a joint statement with King of Swaziland Mswati III in Mbabane on April 09. In his statement, President Kovind talked about the potential between two nations to "forge a win-win partnership." "We can combine the benefits of Ayurveda with your traditional medicines and provide sustainable living choices to many. I am happy that yoga is becoming popular in this country, he said. Earlier, India and Swaziland have signed two agreements in the field of Health and Medicine and Visa department.