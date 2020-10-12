India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10 pc of total positive cases

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9-lakh mark after a month, the decline continues unabated, said Government of India.

According to an official release, presently the active cases comprise merely 12.10 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,61,853. India is also reporting high number of recoveries.

The total recovered cases are close to 61.5 lakhs (61,49,535). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 today. 71,559 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 66,732. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 86.36 per cent.

77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories (UTs).

Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single day recovery. 66,732 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. 81 per cent of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each. 816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85 per cent are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. More than 37 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths). (ANI)