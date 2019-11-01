Will work with India on sustainable development, climate protection: Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that they intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection with India. "We want to bring people together. Germany can learn a lot about Indian culture. It is not very prominent in Germany. In the economic sector, we both want to benefit from each other", said Angela Merkel in joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Angela Merkel is in India for a two-day visit.