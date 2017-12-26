India to surpass France, Britain to emerge as world's fifth-largest economy soon: Cebr

Soon after the Sensex scaled new heights and reached 34,005.37, and the Nifty50 rose to a lifetime high of 10,515.10, Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) consultancy's 2018 World Economic League predicted that India is all seat to overtake Britain and France to become the Fifth Largest economy of the world. Consultancy's 2018 World Economic League Table's analysis takes cheap energy and technology prices in account to assess the growth. India is a part of the trend which indicates dominance of Asian countries in top 10 largest economies over the next 15 years.