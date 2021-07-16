India Will Surpass 450 Gigawatts Renewable Energy Mark By 2030: Nitin Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said infrastructure development plays a vital role in the growth and economy of the renewable energy sector in the country.

Addressing CII’s Conference on ‘Self Reliance for Renewable Energy manufacturing,’ he said the Government is making all efforts to expand the domestic manufacturing ecosystem to make the country self-reliant.

Over the last decade, he said India had made significant progress towards improving green energy access while increasing the integration of renewable energy.

The Minister said India is already on track to reach 175 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity by 2022.

He said currently India stands at the fifth position for overall installed capacity with government supportive policies and initiatives and expressed confidence that the country will surpass the renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts by 2030.

Gadkari said several highway development and expansion projects had been taken up to considerably reduce travel time, enhance safety, efficiency, and ease transfer of goods and passenger vehicles traffic.

He said 22 greenfield expressways are being developed, and additional 8,500 km expressways have been identified based on the national logistic masterplan to reduce the congestion on corridors and enhance logistic efficiency.

The Minister added that 35 locations have been identified for the development of multimodal logistic parks to reduce the logistic cost and said his highest priority is without compromising the quality while accepting new technologies to reduce the cost of construction.