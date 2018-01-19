India surges 3 places to occupy 102nd spot in FIFA rankings

The Indian men's football team has climbed three spots to be placed 102nd in the latest Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) rankings. India, which are ranked 14th among Asian countries, have earned 13 points over the past month for a total of 333 points. Coached by Englishman Stephen Constantine, the Sunil Chhetri-led side are currently standing just above 103rd-placed Qatar. It should be noted that the Indian men's football team had remained unbeaten in 2017, having clinched seven of their nine matches while settling with the draw in two matches. They had also confirmed their berth in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 after snatching a 4-1 victory against Macau in the qualifiers in October last year. Meanwhile, the top 14 places remained unchanged, with World Champions Germany standing at the top spot followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.