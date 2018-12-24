India has to support people of Balochistan: Muttahida Quami Movement

Muttahida Quami Movement's (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain has asked India and Indian ruling and opposition parties in his address to the party's designees and workers, writers and intellectuals based in Chicago, the United States of America. He said that Indian Prime Minister, ruling BJP party and the leaders of Indian National Congress should commemorate 'Balochistan Day' in retaliation of Pakistan's bullying commemoration of 'Kashmir Day' as India occupied territory as claimed by Pakistan. He said, "India has to openly support the people of Balochistan. Kashmir has always been a disputed territory between India and Pakistan while the case of Balochistan is totally different as it is a wholly occupied territory under the military's guns." He further added that, "If Pakistan claims that India has occupied Kashmir so the claim is automatically reversed as Pakistan's military establishment is the aggressor against Balochistan which was an independent state and Pakistan's military invaded the territory and occupied it on gun point. So, there is no difference."