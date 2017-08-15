India Super League: Kerala Blasters announce signing of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown

Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown for the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The team made the official announcement on Twitter. The 37-year-old defender confirmed he "can't wait to play in front of one of the best fans in the world".

Brown played last season at Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship but only made five appearances for the club. He was involved in 362 appearances for Manchester United and won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and three Community Shields.

Rene Meulensteen, the manager of the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned team, who was the former boss at Fulham and assistant manager at Manchester United, also has his eye on another former Manchester United player, Dimitar Berbatov.

Berbatov is closing in on a move to the Blasters, according to Sky Sports News presenter Jim White.

I Cant wait to play in front of one of the best fans in the world. Kerala, See you soon! #indiansuperleague #newchallenge #excited - wes brown (@WesBrown24) August 15, 2017

Two former @ManUtd players set to move to India to join up with Rene Moulensteen's @KeralaBlasters - Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov! - Jim White (@JimWhite) August 15, 2017

In the three editions of the ISL so far, the Blasters have made it to the final twice. In 2014, they lost to ATK in the final at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium by a solitary goal. The 2016 defeat in the final was perhaps more heartbreaking, where they lost to Kolkata again in front of a massive home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The signing of Brown is a step in the right direction for the team to bolster their defence.

The team has retained senior Indian footballers CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan and the U-21 player Prashanth Karuthadathkuni.