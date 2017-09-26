India submits bid to host FIFA U-20 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) India has officially submitted its bid to host the Under-20 football World Cup, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel confirmed on Tuesday.

"Besides hosting this tournament (FIFA U-17 World Cup), India has formally put its bid for the World Cup U-20 to be held in 2018," Patel told reporters.

The President also said there is no commitment towards hosting U-20 tournament and AIFF is awaiting a confirmation from world football governing body FIFA on the same.

"We have no commitment yet, of course because it is not yet decided at the level of FIFA but we do expect and we hope that after conducting this World Cup happening in India and the executive FIFA committee coming to India, we would be able to convince FIFA," the 60-year-old said.

Patel, who has been heading AIFF since 2012, in another announcement said the AIFF will set up a National Centre of Excellence for the footballers which will be home for senior/junior men and women teams.

"We are setting up a National Training Centre of Excellence and it will be the home for the Indian national team, the women national team and for the junior teams," Patel said.

"We are looking to have a world class centre of excellence, because we should have a permanent facility, right from hall the physical training equipment to swimming pool, classrooms to everything," he added.

However, the AIFF is yet to shortlist the location.

--IANS

sam/pur/dg