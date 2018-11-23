India strongly protests after diplomats harassed, denied entry in Pak gurudwaras

India on Friday summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged a protest against harassment and denial of access to Indian High Commission officials and attempts at hostile propaganda during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lodged a strong protest with the Government of Pakistan that despite having been granted prior travel permission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Consular officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad were harrased and denied access on November 21 and 22 at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda to the Indian pilgrims visiting Pakistan under the Bilateral Protocol. As a result of such harassment, they were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims. Diplomats namely Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar were denied entry into Gurudwara Nankana Shaib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda.