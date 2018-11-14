India strongly committed to conclude RCEP agreement at the earliest: Addl Secy, Ministry of Commerce

Highlighting India's concerns regarding Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce said that India is committed to conclude RCEP agreement at the earliest. Pandey said this while quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement. "Prime Minister has urged all leaders to give required mandates so that these negotiations could be concluded at the earliest. This means that India is strongly committed. He also urged that any such agreement, which is finalised, should be modern, comprehensive, balanced and mutually beneficial which means it should benefit all the member countries who are participating."