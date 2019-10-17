India is strong team, want to compete with them: Faf Du Plessis

Ahead of third Test match against India, South Africa Skipper Faf Du Plessis said, "We know that India is very strong team they have played very good cricket throughout the series. They have been much better than us. Their success is incredible. We know it will be a tough task. We really want to compete with this team in this condition." India will lock horns with South African team in third and final Test match in Ranchi on October 19.

"