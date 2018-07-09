India is strong in software engineering, we can get their assistance: South Korean Trade Minister

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu and South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-Chong signed agreements. Both the ministers discussed about the growth in business relationship of the countries. While briefing media, South Korean Trade Minister said, "I know that India is extremely strong in software engineering and this is something where we lack and we can obtain India's assistance". He added, "Keeping with PM Modi's 'Make in India' policy, the first step was taken today, both the leaders (South Korean President and PM Modi) will visit Samsung's manufacturing site which will be producing 10 million units of mobile phones per month by 2020".